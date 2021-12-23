Joseph B. Williams

Joseph “JB” Williams, 73, of the Eastwood community, in West End, formerly of Southern Pines, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He is survived by daughters, Erica Williams, Tanya Smith, and Toshia Davis-Hawkins (Shawn); brothers, Leo (Patricia), Gene (Mary Ann), Darn, and Warren Williams; sisters, Jerlean Scott (Walter), Irene Williams (Doctor), Clara Spencer, Maxine Kelly, Geraldine Jones (Thomas), Beulah Williams, and Delphine Harris (Charlie); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special friend, Doris Jones; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m., at House Of Prayer, in Taylortown, 7901 Main Street, West End. A walk-through viewing will be held prior to the service, 12 to 1 p.m., at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events. Interment will follow at Eastwood Community Cemetery, West End.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com. Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
