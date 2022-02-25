Jonathan D. Jernigan

Jonathan Dustin Jernigan, 35, of Seagrove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Jonathan was born in Randolph County on Feb. 1, 1987, to David Jernigan and Wendy Callihan. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Callihan.

He is survived by his father, David Jernigan, of the home; brothers, Jason Jernigan (Allyson), of Cameron, and Eric Callihan and his children Dustin, Tanner, Caiden, Carson and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jernigan's body will lie in repose on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, from 12:30-2 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at Pine Rest Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.

The Jernigan family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home, in Star.

