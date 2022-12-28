Father Jonathan A. Woodhall, Ph.D., retired priest of the Diocese of Raleigh and co-founder of The Woodhall School, in Bethlehem, Conn., died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Southern Pines, at the age of 82.
From 1983-1994, (then) Dr. Woodhall served as the first president of the board of directors of The Woodhall School, then co-head of School, and finally director of development. Affectionately referred to as “Doc” by students and teachers alike, he brought his acumen as a school leader to help establish the administrative foundations of the school in its early years. He was known for his steadfast presence, humor and engaging manner.
Born in Stamford, Conn., he earned a B.A. in English from Mexico City College, a M.A.L.S. from Wesleyan University, and a Ph.D. in theology from Fordham University. He began his teaching career at Greenwich Country Day School, then served as an administrator in Catholic schools, and eventually became headmaster of Oxford Academy in Westbrook, Conn.
After his time at Woodhall, he was ordained a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Raleigh, and his later years were devoted to ministry. He was the former husband of founding head of school, Sally Campbell Woodhall, and the father of the late Abigail Woodhall, Sarah Woodhall Hoffert and Matthew Woodhall, head of school.
A Vigil for the Deceased will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 200 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.
Mass cards and condolences may be sent to the following address: The Woodhall School, 58 Harrison Lane, Bethlehem, CT 06751
Continue to include Father Woodhall among your intentions, especially at Mass, as well as his family and all who mourn his death. May he know the peace of the Kingdom and the fullness of joy in the heavenly liturgy this day.
