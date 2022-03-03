Jonathan A. Fick

Jonathan Andrew Fick, 49, of Reston, Va., passed away, at his home, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Jonathan was born in Williamsville, N.Y., on June 17, 1972, to Ronald Fick and Florence (Bennett) Fick. After graduating from The GOW school in South Wales, N.Y., in 1990, he attained a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at the University at Buffalo. Jon spent his career in accounting and finance working for, and as a consultant for, companies of all sizes for 20-plus years. Jon greatly loved his two nieces, Isabelle and Rebecca, and was fond of spending time with them during family gatherings. He also enjoyed reading about the Civil War and visiting various memorial sites related to it.
Jonathan is survived by his parents, Ronald and Florence Fick, of Pinehurst; brother, Kenneth (Madonna) Fick, of Riva, Md.; aunt, Nancy Ebert, of Cheektowaga, N.Y.; and his two nieces, Isabelle and Rebecca.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, at 10 a.m., March 10, with Father John Forbes officiating. The service will be followed by a reception at the Pinehurst Country Club starting at noon. Flowers can be sent to the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
