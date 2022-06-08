Jon M. Bell

Jon Michael Bell (May 13, 1969 – June 3, 2022) entered the golden gates for fishing with Jesus on Friday morning, June 3, 2022, a few weeks after his 53rd birthday, and after an uphill battle with health issues. Jon, born in Birmingham, Ala., passed away in Pinehurst, surrounded by family and his sweet cat at his feet.
Jon will be lovingly remembered by his son, Braxton Michael Bell, of Birmingham, Ala.; his mother, Becky Charles Thome (husband Robert Thome), of Pinehurst; his sister, Chanley Bell Lee (husband Juan Lee), of Tampa, Fla.; and nephews, Nicholas Charles Lee, Hamilton Joseph Lee; and niece, Bella Catherine Lee; as well as many relatives and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his fathers, Jon Michael Ray and Charles Eli Bell, known as Corky.
Jon attended Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala., and graduated from Gatlinburg Pittman High School in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Jon worked in the sales field, specializing in roofs for the majority of his career. After marrying his only wife, Debbie Bell Gergerich, he spent many years on the football field cheering his son on until the very last second of the 4th quarter. He loved Braxton deeply, and enjoyed every minute of being with his family.
The simplest pleasures in life brought Jon the greatest joy. Jon was a fisherman at heart and took many fishing adventures around the globe: Montana, being the favorite. He loved fishing with friends and the biggest fish on record always “got away” at the last minute!
Jon’s personality was contagious to everyone he would meet. He had that ability to light up any room he entered, and his humor was like no other. The laughter never ended and the funny family stories he shared made everyone say, “just one more”! Jon will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Sandhills Assembly Church, in Southern Pines.
