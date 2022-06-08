Jon M. Bell

Jon Michael Bell (May 13, 1969 – June 3, 2022) entered the golden gates for fishing with Jesus on Friday morning, June 3, 2022, a few weeks after his 53rd birthday, and after an uphill battle with health issues. Jon, born in Birmingham, Ala., passed away in Pinehurst, surrounded by family and his sweet cat at his feet.

Jon will be lovingly remembered by his son, Braxton Michael Bell, of Birmingham, Ala.; his mother, Becky Charles Thome (husband Robert Thome), of Pinehurst; his sister, Chanley Bell Lee (husband Juan Lee), of Tampa, Fla.; and nephews, Nicholas Charles Lee, Hamilton Joseph Lee; and niece, Bella Catherine Lee; as well as many relatives and friends.

Jon was preceded in death by his fathers, Jon Michael Ray and Charles Eli Bell, known as Corky.

Jon attended Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala., and graduated from Gatlinburg Pittman High School in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Jon worked in the sales field, specializing in roofs for the majority of his career. After marrying his only wife, Debbie Bell Gergerich, he spent many years on the football field cheering his son on until the very last second of the 4th quarter. He loved Braxton deeply, and enjoyed every minute of being with his family.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Jon the greatest joy. Jon was a fisherman at heart and took many fishing adventures around the globe: Montana, being the favorite. He loved fishing with friends and the biggest fish on record always “got away” at the last minute!

Jon’s personality was contagious to everyone he would meet. He had that ability to light up any room he entered, and his humor was like no other. The laughter never ended and the funny family stories he shared made everyone say, “just one more”! Jon will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Sandhills Assembly Church, in Southern Pines.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days