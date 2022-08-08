Johnathon L. Williams

Army Specialist at Fort Stewart, Ga., Johnathon Lee Williams passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after he succumbed to his injuries from an auto accident July 23, 2022. He was born Oct. 30, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Johnathon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Johnny and Dallas Williams Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Peggy Hall Wise and Frank Monfredo.
He is survived by his fiancee, Hayley Collins, of Myrtle Beach, S.C; parents, Johnny and Regina Williams, of Greenville, S.C,; brother, Michael and Jessica Williams, of North Charleston, S.C.; sister Heather Williams, of Supply; nephew Liam Williams; and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Johnathon graduated in 2018 from Hanahan High School, where he was in the ROTC program. Johnathon enlisted in the U.S. Army right after graduating and completed his basic training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C., and attended AIT school at Fort Gordon, Ga. He was then stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga., where he was a 25U Signal Support Systems Specialist.
Growing up in Supply, he loved playing baseball. He was a pitcher and shortstop, throwing no-hitters to walk off wins, and was MVP to most stolen bases in a season. He was known to his friends as “Johnny baseball” or “Johnny boy.”
He enjoyed hanging out with friends, and was a giving, loving, caring, funny young man. Johnathon’s motto was “Live life like a 3 in 1 count.”
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Deep Creek Baptist Church, 1995 Linden Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Following the viewing there will be a service at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow in the cemetery.
A memorial will be held at Fort Stewart on Aug. 25. Everyone is welcome to attend.
