John W. Wright Jr.

John Wesley Wright Jr., 59, died at Peak Resources Pinelake, Carthage, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
He moved to Pinehurst from Virginia in 2002. He loved music and singing in the choir at First Baptist Church of Southern Pines. He also enjoyed playing golf. He is well remembered as the receptionist at Sandhills Accounting Services, LLC, in Southern Pines. He brought laughter and love to all those that he knew.
He is survived by Pat (sister) and Bob Shenkle, of Pinehurst; Sue (sister) and Don Williams, of Jacksonville, Texas, and their children; Kathy (sister) and Kent Scott, of Medway, Mass., and their children; Cindy Wright (sister), of Weaverville, and Sandy (sister) and Jay Perez, of Fairfax Station, Va. and their daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church choir, Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
