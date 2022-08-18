John W. Lowry Jr.

John Walter Lowry Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
John was born on Aug. 23, 1931, to Sadie McGarity Lowry and John Walter Lowry Sr., in Charlotte. His first marriage was to Helen Jane Ferguson, who lost her life after a long battle with cancer on Aug. 18, 1991.
John married Marylou Terry Ainslie on July 2, 2002. He moved back to North Carolina and enjoyed his retirement years in the Pinewild community of Pinehurst.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Terry; his two sons, John W Lowry III and David Samuel Lowry, their wives, Tracy Lowry and Elizabeth Lowry; and his three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Spencer, Cameron, Helen Lowry, Jessica Worthley and Jordan Oberdorf. He also leaves behind his wife Terry’s family, Lynn and Tom LaFrance, Lori and Steve Rhoads, and their children.
John earned his mechanical engineering degree from North Carolina State University. He was a true Southern gentleman and patriot, who served in the Korean War while in the U.S. Army. John had a successful and fulfilling business career but always made time for his loved ones.
He was best known for his charming wit, his beautiful lawns and gardens, and his dapper attire. John will be deeply missed by his close friends and family.
Fulfilling his wishes, there will be no services. John will be cremated and buried with his first wife, Helen, alongside his Lowry ancestors in Chester, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.