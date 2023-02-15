John P. Weart

John Parker Weart, 21, of Vass, passed suddenly on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Born Feb. 23, 2001, in New Hanover County, John was the son of Tammy Parker Hansley and the late Jason George Weart. John graduated from Union Pines High School, class of 2019, and had his hands full, managing his personal rental properties and had worked as a HVAC install technician.
John left us as a young man,but had lead a very full life, never passing up an opportunity or chance encounter to make a friend out of a stranger. You could say that he was “larger than life” or label him a “wild Child” and you wouldn’t be wrong, but you would be missing a bigger picture. John was very personable, giving anybody the benefit of the doubt, trusting in them and putting his faith and heart in them and always with a forgiving heart. He enjoyed the outdoors; duck hunting, camping, fishing, boating, and he especially loved shooting his collection of guns with his buddies. Above all else, John was extremely loyal to his family and his friends. If you knew John … then you were friends with him. And if he was your friend, he was your friend to the end.
John is survived by his partner and mother of his children, Shelby Crosley. He was the father of Drake and Adam Weart. John is survived by his mother, Tammy Parker Hansley and husband, Matthew. He was the brother of Dakota (Jess), Austin (Hayley), Abigail and Malachi. John was the nephew of Jenniffer Oliver, Michelle (Johnny) and Keli (Jay). He is also survived by his grandparents, Don and Georgia Johnson, and Archie and Brenda Parker. John was the uncle of Owen, Charity, Kate and Autumn. John was the cousin of Courtney, Camille, Cassidy, Katie, Justin, Hayden, Sonny, Romer, Ezrah, Isaiah, Alex (Jake), Samantha (Tyler) and Jacob. He is also survived by his grand-cousins, Teyhgan and Owen.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., at 1181 Lobelia Road, Vass.
