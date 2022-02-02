John Oliver Darnell Jr., 75, of Pinehurst and Indian Beach, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Originally from Carthage, John worked in dyestuffs sales across the southeast for Otto B May, Ciba Inc. and Huntsman Corporation. Known for his sharp wit, you could always count on a lively conversation with him over a good steak about the state of global politics and business, ACC basketball (“Go Heels!,” said begrudgingly by his Duke-loving daughters), or his latest love (obsession?) of pickleball.
He is survived by two brothers, Steve and Danny; a son, Kelly; daughters, Brandi and Liza; and grandchildren, Mary Katherine and Ben.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Child’s Place, https://www.thompsoncff.org/a-childs-place/.
The family will host a memorial this spring.
