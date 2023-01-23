John Maher, 83, of Southern Pines, passed on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
John was born June 6, 1939, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late John and Cecilia Maher. John grew up in Brooklyn, where he developed his lifelong devotion to the NY Yankees and Giants.
After graduating from Brooklyn Prep High School and Fordham University, and concurrent with serving in the Army Reserves, he began a professional career in accounting. This led to a long career in the insurance field and an eventual role as general manager of Utilities Mutual Insurance Company in lower Manhattan.
A move to the suburb of Baldwin, Long Island, N.Y., brought an introduction to a strange hobby for the city boy: the game of golf. This new passion led to a happy retirement in the golf haven of the Sandhills.
Above all this, and very much in the example of his patron, Saint Joseph, his life’s primary focus was his dedication to his wife and children.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy; and twin sons, Anthony and John; along with daughter-in-law, Gaielle; grandchildren, Abigail and A.J.; and nephew, Michael Costelloe; and niece, Joan Killala.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines, Friday, Jan. 27, at 9:30 a.m.
Although John is no longer with us in body, his example of humility, honesty and integrity will
live on in the lives of those he touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of John to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
