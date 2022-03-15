John J. Slazas

John Joseph Slazas, 92, of Vass, passed away, at his home, on Friday, March 11, 2022. John was born in Kingmen, Ind., on Dec. 3, 1929, to John Slazas and Iva Hickman.
John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1951. He was stationed at the Naval Air Rocket Test Station, in Dover, N.J., and honorably discharged June 1954. John then spent the next four years studying engineering at Purdue University, in Indiana.
In August of 1956, he married his soul mate, LaThora. John was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and Shriners. He enjoyed gardening, working with his hands, spending time at his son John’s farm and watching westerns.
John is survived by his three children, John G. Slazas (Belkis), of Vass, Jennifer K. Slazas Blau (Brittany), of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Jerome R. Slazas, of Vass; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, LaThora “Kittie” Hope Slazas; brother, Ray Slazas, of St. Petersburg Fla; and sister, Charlotte Zachary, of Warsaw, Ind.
A celebration of his life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 221 MacDougall Dr., West End, on Monday, March 21, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Seven Lakes Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.