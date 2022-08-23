John J. Garber

John Joseph “Jack” Garber, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Born June 18, 1930, in Mt. Braddock, Pa., to the late John and Susan Garber, he attended North Union High School. After graduation, Jack joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War, becoming a master sergeant and serving as a member of the Army Security Agency (ASA).
After his military service, he met his future wife, Joan, and earned a degree in business administration from Waynesburg College on the GI Bill. They wed in 1958, living in Uniontown, Pa., where their first two children, Greg and Greta were born.
He moved his young family to Clearwater, Fla., where he worked for Honeywell and they had their third child, Gary. He coached Little League, enjoyed boating, fishing, and taking his family to the Gulf Coast beaches and spring training baseball games, especially if the Pirates were playing. On their annual family road trips back to Pennsylvania, they would often stop along the way in North and South Carolina.
Jack eventually settled in the Carolinas, moving first to Spartanburg, S.C., and then Laurinburg, in 1974, where they raised the three children and added a Boykin spaniel, Caroline. When two of his children attended UNC Chapel Hill, he and Joan became Carolina football season tickets holders and would travel up to Chapel Hill for games during the kids’ years of enrollment.
Jack worked for many years as an accountant for Abbott Labs, JP Stevens and Willamette Mills, before his retirement in 1998.
They retired to Southern Pines in 2002, where he enjoyed dining out with Joan, playing golf as a member of Longleaf Golf Club and regular get-togethers of the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) group. He and Joan enjoyed travel, especially to visit the grandkids in Massachusetts and western North Carolina. To mark their 50th anniversary, Jack and Joan celebrated with a European river cruise along the Danube.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his older sister, Eleanor Garber Piper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Crossland Garber; his three children, Gregory, of Merrimack, N.H., Greta, of Durham, and Gary, of Pinehurst; his four grandchildren, Eamonn, Nicholas, Brenna and Grayson; and his two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Teegan.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date, with military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.