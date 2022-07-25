John H. Ring

John “Jay” Hayes Ring, 52, of Roanoke, Va., passed on Friday, July, 15, 2022, at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital, in Virginia.
Mr. Ring was born June 2, 1970, in Alexandria, Va., to John Harry Ring and Mary Susan (MacDonald) Ring. Jay grew up in Martinsburg, W. Va., and attended Martinsburg High School for two years before moving to Roanoke, Va., where he graduated from North Cross School. He played on the football, baseball and golf teams.
He worked for 25 years as the lead installer for J.R. Fire Systems.
Jay loved his family and friends, especially his son Hatcher. Being a father was the joy of his life. He enjoyed their golf time together and watching Hatcher learn the game. He helped coach his son’s little league team.
He was an avid football fan and enjoyed the family fantasy football competition, often winning. He enjoyed family vacations and the fishing trips to Canada with his dad.
Jay was a kind and giving soul and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Ring is survived by his son, John Hatcher Ring, of Roanoke, Va.; his parents, John and Susan Ring, of Pinehurst; two sisters, Kimberly “Kim” Ring Joel and husband, Bill, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Kelly Ring Axt and husband, Steve, of Acworth, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of John Ring to First Tee, P.O. Box 3055, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.