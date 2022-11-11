It is with deep sorrow that Mrs. Cathy Overby McCanless announces the death of her beloved husband, John Hancock McCanless Jr., 76. Mr. McCanless entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John Hancock McCanless Jr. was born June 14, 1946, in Salisbury. He was the son of the late John Hancock McCanless Sr., and Dorothy Pinkston McCanless. John graduated from Boyden High School in Salisbury, in 1964, and West Georgia College in 1970. He joined First National Bank in Farmville, Va., in 1970, and Citizens Savings and Loan in 1974. While in Farmville, he was president of the Farmville Jaycees and won several awards from the organization. Active in civic affairs, he was selected an Outstanding Young Man in America, in 1975. He was also the chairman of the local American Cancer Society and the director of the Wesley Foundation.
In 1981, he was appointed manager and city executive of the First Colony Savings and Loan Association of Southern Pines. Following several appointments of increasing responsibility in finance, Mr. McCanless followed another passion in health care. After receiving his certifications, he entered into nursing home administration at Penick Village, in Southern Pines, in 1991. He continued his career in various aspects of nursing home care across southeastern North Carolina until his retirement.
While in North Carolina, Mr. McCanless continued his civic involvement, being named a Paul Harris Fellowship in Rotary International, serving as a leader of the Boy Scouts and was active with the Moore County Fair Association.
The McCanless' raised their family in Southern Pines United Methodist Church, where he worked with the youth, and also attended Vass United Methodist, where he was a trustee and finance secretary. His greatest loves were his family, listening to beach music, being with friends, and fishing with his son and grandsons. He was affectionately known as "Duck" to his grandchildren, Connor, Aidan, Graeme, Ian and Owen Clark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cathy Overby McCanless, of Southern Pines; son, John Hancock McCanless III (Hanc), of Wilmington; daughter, Cate McCanless (Tim Clark), of Falls Church, Va.; sister, Sarah McCanless Haarlow (Bob), of Hartsville, S.C.; grandchildren, Connor, Aidan, Graeme, Ian and Owen Clark; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Hancock McCanless.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, at Vass United Methodist Church, 111 Alma St., Vass, NC 28394. The Rev. Tim Caudle will officiate the service and the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to The Fellowship of Worship Artists, P.O. Box 24787, Nashville TN 37202, or on their website: www.thefellowshipowa.org.
The directors of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home are caring for the family.
