John G. Phillips II

On Friday, July 8, 2022, John Gregory “Jay” Phillips II died unexpectedly in Charlotte. He was 37 years old.
Jay is survived by his parents; mother, Olivia (Libby) McLean Lewallen and stepfather, Rick Lewallen, of Pinehurst; father, John Gregory Phillips and stepmother, Carolyn Brown Phillips, of Marvin. He is also survived by his siblings, Meredith Phillips Heisner, Melanie Suzanne Phillips, Chad Tucker and Andy Tucker; his Aunt ,Anita McLean Furr, of Charlotte; and cousin, Brian Ross, of Raleigh; and step-siblings, Christy Usher Medrano and Emily Usher Phillips, most who live in the Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John C. Phillips and Frances Speight Phillips; paternal aunt, Gwen Phillips; maternal grandmother, Jeanne E McLean; maternal grandfather, Oliver C McLean; and maternal uncle, Oliver McLean II.
Jay was a fun-loving individual. His IT acumen was evident by his employment with Snap AV, Emporos Systems and Microsoft. He loved golf and spent part time caddying at LACC and Riviera CC in Los Angeles, where he lived with his girlfriend, Esther Garcia. He recently moved back to North Carolina to be near his family.
Jay was born April 15, 1985, in Charlotte. He graduated from Butler High School in 2003. Jay was on the golf team at Butler. He won the 4A Regional Individual his junior year. He also played on the Nike Junior Tour in Pinehurst from age 13 through high school. He became a Nike Junior All-American and enjoyed a trip to Ireland with his father Greg ,where he played with the Nike team against the Ireland All-Stars. Golf remained his lifelong passion.
Jay was very much loved by his entire family and held a special place in all our hearts. We will forever miss him. If you were his friend, he was your friend for life.
A memorial service for Jay will be announced at a later date by the Heritage Funeral Home, in Weddington.
