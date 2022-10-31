John F. Whitlock

John Franklin Whitlock, 73, a lifelong resident of Carthage, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) and Josephine Boyte Whitlock. John graduated from Union Pines High School and was a volunteer EMT with the Carthage Rescue Squad for several years. He worked as a dispatcher for the Moore County Sheriff’s Department early in life. He worked for 24 years as a plant operator for Carthage Water Plant and retired from Moore County Schools, New Century Middle School as a custodian.
John loved having breakfast with his friends, and has always had a love for trains, old cars and mowing his property.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Whitlock Spangler and her husband, Kenneth G. Spangler (Moose), of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joy Maness Whitlock; daughter, Jill McInnis and husband, Scott McInnis, of Carthage; son, Joe Whitlock and wife, Amanda Whitlock, of Carthage; siste,r Nancy Centner and husband, Ron Centner, of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Stephen McInnis and wife, Salea McInnis, Rebekah McInnis and fiancé, Campbell Kirk, Kyleigh Whitlock and Kasey Whitlock; and sister-in-law, Gale Enloe, of Robbins; along with many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Awake Church, in Carthage, with son-in-law Pastor Scott McInnis officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to visit at the residence of Joe and Amanda.
Memorials may be made to Awake Church, P.O. Box 664, Carthage, NC 28327.
