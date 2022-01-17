John F. Pettine

John Francis Pettine, 86, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Conshohocken, Pa., to the late Ralph Thomas Pettine and Laura Dougherty Pettine. John was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his two sons, John Pettine and Kenneth Pettine; and a daughter, Dana Overton, all of Southern Pines. He is also survived by a brother, Gerald Pettine, of Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Pettine; and a son, William Pettine.
A private family graveside service was held at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
