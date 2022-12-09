John F. Arnold

John Floyd Arnold died at hospice on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from an aortic aneurysm.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Scott VanderVeer Arnold; three daughters, Kim McDonald (Shaw), Suzanne Shay (Erik) and Shenandoah Ortiz (Jesus); one son, William VanderVeer Sweet (Whitney); and 10 grandchildren.
John grew up in Winchester, Va., where his father oversaw Sen. Harry Byrd’s extensive apple orchards and where John worked many summers. As a teenager, he began hitchhiking all around the U.S. and Mexico. His passion for travel was born. Ultimately, John and Mary Scott would visit all seven continents and 109 different countries, loving the exotic lands and diverse cultures.
John graduated from Handley High School, with honors and varsity letters in basketball and track. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Washington and Lee University’s pre-med program and was admitted to Harvard Medical School. But John was not sure he wanted to be a doctor. He enrolled instead at Yale Divinity School and through their internship program became a campus minister at Rice University, in Houston. Here he discovered his calling — teaching.
John became a classroom teacher, varsity basketball coach and, later, a middle school principal at Sidwell Friends, an excellent Quaker school in Washington, D.C. His experience working with practicing teachers led him to the University of Connecticut, where he earned his Ph.D. focusing on young adolescents.
As a professor of education at N.C. State University, he initiated their middle school certification program, and served as director for 19 years. His outstanding teaching was recognized with numerous awards, including the Alumni Distinguished Undergraduate Professor and the College of Education Outstanding Teacher awards.
A widely-known authority, he spoke at countless professional conferences in the U.S. and abroad. He published five books. In 1993, he received the C. Kenneth McEwin Award from the N.C. Middle School Association for distinguished service.
John was also a consultant for children’s television, focusing primarily on developmental propriety and values. He particularly enjoyed working with Disney/ABC and Nickelodeon.
In 1996, John and Mary Scott retired to Pinehurst and became deeply involved in the community. He loved singing with the Golf Capital Chorus, Moore County Choral Society and his church choir. He loved the Congregational church of Pinehurst.
Golf was a joy he had first experienced playing and caddying for his dad at age 7. He volunteered with First Tee and was a member of Tin Whistles.
Peace and justice work was foremost for John. He supported the NAACP; volunteered for Moore Buddies, Moore Free Clinic, the Guardian Ad Litem program, Moore County Literacy Council and the Ruth Pauley Lecture series; and served on the board of Northern Moore Family Resource Center.
Family and John’s many friends will gather at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Congregational Church of Pinehurst, on Linden Road, to celebrate the life of this good and beloved man.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Northern Moore Family Resource Center at Moorefamilyresource.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.