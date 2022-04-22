John E. Williams

John Edward Williams, 49, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He was born in Moore County on July 22, 1972, to Linda Bauquess Williams and the late Robert Williams. He worked as a supervisor at Pac Fab in the past.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by daughter Brooke Kiger and husband, Tristan, of Cameron; sister, Christy Hawkinson, of Kaufman, Texas; grandson, Cade Kiger, of Cameron; and nephews, Ethan Hawkinson and Abram Carrillo, of Kaufman, Texas.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, in Johnsonville, with Matthew Place officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary of the church.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.