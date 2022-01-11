John E. Morrison

Rev. John Edward “Ed” Morrison, 79, of Woodlake, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Born in Roanoke Rapids, July 11, 1942, he was the son of the late John and Tempie Morrison. Ed attended William R. Davie School and graduated in the class of 1960. He went on to do his undergraduate at N.C. Wesleyan College and earned his Master of Divinity from Duke University. On Feb. 2, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Norma Ivey.
After his ordination, the family served many communities in eastern and central North Carolina as a minister in the United Methodist Church. One of Ed’s favorite assignments was serving as the youth director for the North Carolina Conference. He also was the pastor at the Southern Pines U.M.C., from 1994 to 1998, and the Rockingham District Superintendent up until his retirement in 2005.
Ed was a natural “people person”. He greeted everyone with a warm smile and was known for his wonderful sense of humor. Ed was also known as a great storyteller, making the Word relatable to many. He will be remembered as a strong, but gentle leader and mentor.
Ed was the loving husband of Norma Ivey Morrison. He is also survived by their daughter, Laura Morrison Giles and her husband, Rick; granddaughter, Bailey; and grandson, Ryder. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Charles Morrison and Larry Morrison.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Cedarwood Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids. This service will be posted afterwards on the Facebook page of Hockaday Funeral Home, located in Roanoke Rapids. A local celebration of his life will be held at Southern Pines U.M.C. on the afternoon of April 17 (time to be announced later).
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Southern Pines UMC, 175 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387 or Smith UMC, ℅ Debra Pittman 113 Appleton Drive, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.