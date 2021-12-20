John E. Chesebro

John Edward Chesebro, 97, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born on April 22, 1924 in West Albany, New York to the late Charles and Elizabeth Chesebro. He attended the Academy of Aeronautics in Flushing, New York and went on to have a career with MetLife in computer operations before his retirement.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Chesebro.
He is survived by three great-nephews, Brandon, Jason and Jordan Chesbro; also survived by his caregiver of 23 years, Louise McCrimmon and her husband, Joseph.
A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, from 4 -6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. Interment private at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
