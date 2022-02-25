John D. Johnson

John Duncan “JD” Johnson, 90, of Vass, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
JD was born in Hoke County on Feb. 6, 1932, to the late James Laughlin and Ruth Stewart Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Dallas; and sister, Bonnie Johnson.
JD was the “official Werther’s Original candy man” and hug greeter for Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church. He served as deacon, elder and Sunday School teacher for 40-plus years. He was a lifetime member of Southern Pines Masonic Lodge 484. He graduated from Vass-Lakeview School. He was a farmer by-trade, a truck driver for Dewitt and a supervisory maintenance mechanic at Fort Bragg for 30-plus years.
JD was a lover of bluegrass music, children of all ages, his family farm and many, many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wilma Johnson; daughter, Adele Bradford and husband, Jim, of Whispering Pines; sisters, Frances Baker, of Sanford, Lena Mae Collins and husband, Gene, of Vass; brother, Jimmy Johnson and wife, Irene, of Cameron; grandchildren, Janey Tillman, Rachael Robertson, Shirley Johnson, Brad, Will and Rachel Bradford, Eric West and wife, Olivia, Michelle West and husband, Tim, William Collins and wife, Sue; great-grandchildren, Brook Lynn Robertson, Ella Dallas, Peyton Robertson and Ethan Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing and visitation were held Tuesday, February 15, at Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church. A graveside service with military honors was held immediately following the visitation at Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Trey Majure officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of JD Johnson to Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
