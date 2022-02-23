John D. Gallagher

John Dale Gallagher, 87, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Born in Sarasota, Fla., on Oct. 21, 1934, John was a son of the late Jesse Eugene and Ola Roberts Gallagher. 

John graduated from Florida State University, with a degree in business. He worked for Winn-Dixie as the District Manager for 30-plus years before retiring. John was a longtime rancher and loved cattle and other animals. He also loved to be outside. 

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Gallagher Jr. and Carl Gallagher; and sister, Norma Chodat. 

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Shiver Gallagher; four sons, Michael and wife, Jennifer, of Shingleton, Mich., Mark and wife, Debbie, of Carthage, Shawn Gallagher of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Jared and wife, Tiffany, of Carthage; and a granddaughter, daughter of Mark and Debbie, Jessica. 

A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 25, from 5-7 p.m., at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at Red Branch Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Pastor Jeff Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. 

Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gallagher family.

