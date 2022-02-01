John Daniel Barber, 73, of Southport, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
John was born Oct. 31, 1948, in Carthage, son of the late John and Ruby Barber. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He worked at Pinehurst Country Club for many years.
John loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Rosie.
John is survived by his wife, Judy Barber; two children, Jennifer Tennille Dunn and husband, Heith, and Lance Barber and wife, Carrie; four grandchildren, Grady, Everett, Raylan and Wade; three sisters, Nancy Cagle, Linda Rogers and Brenda Lewis; a brother, Steve Barber.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Barber; and two sisters, Pat Yow and Ruby Lee Sineath.
A service will be held in Carthage at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Barber family.
Peacock - Newnam and White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.