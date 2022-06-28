John Cashion, 73, of Red Oak, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29.
Prior to graduation from SMU, where he earned his B.B.A., he began his career with Mobil Oil Corporation in Dallas. During his 31-year career with Mobil, he held various management and leadership positions in Dallas, New York, Virginia and Houston in the financial/controller functions, supply/distribution and information technology.
Following retirement, John and his wife, Jan, moved to Pinehurst, where he enjoyed playing golf and quickly became involved in the community. He was elected to the Pinehurst Village Council and served from 2011-2018, including five years as the mayor pro-tem.
He was also an active member of the Pinehurst United Methodist Church, serving as their finance chair and treasurer, member of the Church Council, member of the Christian Encounters Sunday School class and usher for many years. He also served the community on the SCC Foundation Board, as president of both the Pinewild Country Club Advisory Board and their homeowners association and was a member of the Moore County Republican Men’s Club.
In life John was a loving and caring man, a devoted husband and friend, regardless of your age or stage in life. He was always willing to lend a hand or help someone. So in death, he continues that desire by donating his body to the UT Southwestern Medical School for research/teaching.
John is survived by Jan, his wife of 49 years; his sister, Jane Frazell (Danny); and brother, Grady Cashion (Cathy); and numerous nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Laura Cashion; and sister, Sharon Harrison.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.