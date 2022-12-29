John C. Sheffield

John Calvin Sheffield, 75, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Mr. Sheffield was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Pinehurst, son of the late James Wesley Sheffield Sr. and Louise Primm Sheffield. He attended Appalachian State University before becoming a truck driver with LG DeWitt, where he worked for years. John moved back home to help run the family business in 1981.
John and Wendy were married in 1983, and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this coming Jan. 17. The couple and their children run Sheffield's Seafood and Grocery, on Ocean Isle Beach, which has been a family-owned business for 55 years and counting.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Carter Sheffield, of Ocean Isle Beach; children, Louise Sheffield-Baccarny and husband, Kyle, of Ocean Isle Beach, and Johnathan Sheffield, of Ocean Isle Beach; sisters, Anne Albanese and husband, Bob, of Greensboro, Patricia Kyles and Bruce, of Asheboro, Lorena Aldridge and David, of Newland, Jo Underwood, of Carthage; and granddaughter, Eva Baccarny.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Wesley Sheffield Jr.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at Ocean Isle Beach Chapel, with Rev. Tim Carter officiating. The family received friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach Chapel. Burial followed in Brooks Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Johnathan Sheffield, Kyle Baccarny, Forest David, Tyler Bradsher, Steven Parrish and Jake Crocker.
