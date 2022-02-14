John Bryden

John Bryden, of Hoffman, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, at the age of 61.

John was kind-hearted and gentle to everyone he met. It was never just a simple, quick hello when you met him, and no one who met John forgot his infectious passion for stories. John was incredibly articulate and there was always a twinkle in his brown eyes.

John was a unique individual. A child of the 60s, he dutifully questioned authority and always searched for the deeper meaning of life. He often said he crashed many times, but it never dampened his spirit for life and all it had to offer. John lived life his way and often said what a ride it has been.

John had a passion for the outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed working with his hands. He enjoyed starting new jobs in construction and always marveled at the results. John spent most of his spare time working on the yard and in his workshop.

John was a fighter. The courage and pain he had, he kept going to the very end, yet, kept those he loved and cherished spared from excessive pain.

In the end, we all held him close to our hearts. He was told how much he was loved and thanked for giving so many of us joy and happiness, and for his unwavering love and compassion. His songs and stories of the pain and beauty in life will fill many people with the incredible joy he felt for life. Long live the beauty that came down, though, and onto all of us. So much love and beauty in the simple human heart.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 19, at Crumpler Funeral Home, in Aberdeen, between the hours of 5-8 p.m.

