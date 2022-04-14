John B. O’Neil, 80, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
John was born in Pittsfield, Mass., to the late Marcella and Bernard J. O’Neil. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia O’Neil McCarthy, of Westport, Conn.
John graduated with a degree in economics from Fairfield University, in Fairfield, Conn., followed by service in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he spent many years in sales and marketing with leading retail companies in Chicago and New York City.
John is survived by his loving wife and golf partner, Kerry Arnold; his sister, Peggy O’Neil Monsarrat and her husband, Grant, of Easton, Conn,; daughter, Carey and husband, Jason Tannehill, of Cumming, Ga; daughter, Allison and husband, Jeff Kuffel, of Norwalk, Conn; grandchildren, Emma, Stella, Abigail and Sebastian; four nieces and nephews, four grand-nieces, and one grand-nephew.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
