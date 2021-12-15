John Bryan Marts, of Rockingham, NC, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born in Pinehurst on Feb. 11, 1967. He was married to Lori, who, sadly, passed away Nov. 17, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his father, John A. Marts, and his grandparents.
Bryan is survived by his four children; eight grandchildren; his mother, Sharon Holden McDonald; stepfather John McDonald; stepmother, Jane M. Marts; and four sisters. He is also survived by Lori’s four children and six grandchildren. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
A visitation was held Nov. 28, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
