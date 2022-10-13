John A. Whelan, of Seven Lakes, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Peak Resources.
He is survived by his wife, “Bunny” Whelan; son, Mark Whelan of Baltimore, Md.; daughter-in-law, Ronda Whelan; granddaughters, Veronica and Alexandra, of Baltimore, Md.; and brother, Michael Whelan, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was predeceased by his mother, Veronica McConnin, of Seven Lakes; and his father, John E. Whelan, of East Setauket, N.Y.
John graduated from the University of Maryland (European Division) in November 1972, with a B.A. in business administration. Prior to this, John enlisted in the United States Air Force Security Service, where he completed two overseas tours in Misawa, Japan, and Peshawar, W. Pakistan.
In 1966 John joined the National Security Agency (NSA). Between 1966-1994, he spent 10 years in England, U.K., with tours in Harrogate, Yorkshire and Bedfordshire at RAF Chicksands. He also completed a tour in Yakima, Wa., where he was deputy chief of station. John was a lifetime member of the Phoenix Society.
After retiring from NSA in 1994, he began a second career in real estate with Southern Lakes Real Estate, followed by a three year stint managing Coldwell Banker office in Seven Lakes. In 2001 he opened Whelan Realty LLC, in Seven Lakes, and continued operating the company until December 2016, when he decided to retire because of health issues. Between 1999-2000, John was a director of the Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of Realtors. He fully enjoyed owning and managing Whelan Realty and working with folks moving to and from Seven Lakes.
As per John’s wishes there will be no burial service or memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.