Joan Mary Nelson, 86, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Philadelphia, where she was raised, and eventually moved to Hollywood, Fla. She married the late Donald Nelson and relocated to Pinehurst, after raising her six children in Florida. She worked diligently as a talented Interior designer, achieved ASID licensure and was the owner of Accent Interiors Inc.
She loved living close to the beach in South Florida for over 40 years, traveling in the family RV, visiting the beautiful mountains of North Carolina, spending time with family and friends, and creating beautiful paintings and artistic creations. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Loblolly Garden Club, New Comers Club, Act II, Red Hat Club, artist workshop, and was active with the Republican Women’s Club.
She is survived by her six children, Richard H. Nelson; two children, Sherrie Cameron, (Trey) of Southern Pines, NC; two children, David S Nelson (Lee) of West Palm Beach Fl; two children, Eric W. Nelson (Jean) of San Fransisco CA; two children, Laura Davies (Wayne) of Fayetteville NC; four children, and Christopher W.T. Nelson (Ivey) of Boston Mass; two children, and 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and family member Jennifer Brannen, of Soldotna, Alaska.
Memorial services scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2 ,at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her name to Our Savior Lutheran Church, in Southern Pines. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses, physicians, and staff at Moore Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and assistance during this difficult time.
