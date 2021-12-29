Joan M. McCreedy, 85, of Edgewater, Fla., died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Stuart Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast. Born in Bloomfield, N.J. to Leo and Veronica Sturm, Joan moved to Edgewater, in 2015, from Pinehurst.
Joan grew up in Bloomfield and was a mother and homemaker most of her life. She was an avid golfer in Pinehurst, where she and her husband retired, and she enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and watching her sports teams.
Survivors include three children, JoAnne (Matthew) Olinski, James E. McCreedy III, and Donna McCreedy; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2017; a brother, John Sturm; and a sister, Doris Gallagher.
There are no services planned.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
