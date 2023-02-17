Joan H. Bennett passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home in Seven Lakes, surrounded by her children. She was 92 years old.
She was married for 60 years to the love of her life, Bob Bennett, who predeceased her by nine years. They had five children in eight years.
She was born in Bismarck, N.D., to Charles and Edythe Hammes. She received her nursing degree from St. Luke’s Unit-Aberdeen, N.D., and practiced as a surgical RN for a few years. Her greatest role in life was that of a devoted mother and wife to her beloved family.
Joan and Bob were former residents of Corning, N.Y. His job at Corning Glass Works sent them to Warsaw, Poland and Seoul, Korea for the construction of two new color TV plants.
Upon retirement, they built a beautiful camp on Long Lake, N.Y. They named the compound, “Drom Holm.” She had a very special love and talent for refinishing and restoring antique furniture which adorned their various homes.
Seven Lakes was their final residence. They enjoyed an active social life with many friends, Seven Lakes Country Club, Bob’s music and awaiting children and grandchildren to arrive for special visits.
Joan was fiercely protective and lovingly loyal of her family. She was very thoughtful and faithful of her friends. She gave everything she had to bring comfort and care to those around her. She set an incredible standard of what it is to be a family Matriarch. She succeeded and we all were blessed.
She was predeceased by Bob Bennett (husband); Bill Bennett (son).
She is survived by Jeff and Cindy Bennett (son), Steve and Linda Bennett (son), Susan and Jack Wheeler (daughter), Barbara and Peter Droelle (daughter); Lark Bennett( daughter-in- law); 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers we ask for love and prayers, especially for your own matriarchs.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
