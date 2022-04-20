Joan F. Blalock

Joan Fields Blalock, 71, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, April 18, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital, in Greensboro.
Joan was born Sept. 24, 1950, to James Ellis Fields and Mary Curlee Fields, of Pinehurst. She was a graduate of Pinehurst High School, in the village of Pinehurst. Growing up in Pinehurst, she began playing golf at a young age. She took advantage of her father being a founder member of Pinehurst Country Club, which allowed her access to beautiful courses and golf professionals to teach her the game.
She graduated from East Carolina University, where she attained a bachelor’s degree in middle school education with a concentration in mathematics. After graduating in 1972, she began her teaching career at Bethany School, in Rockingham County, near Reidsville. Subsequently she taught in Alamance County, at Elon Middle and Western Alamance Middle; Gaston County, at William C. Friday Junior High School; and at Williams Middle School, in Florence, S.C. Her preference was teaching AP math to 7th and 8th graders.
In 1974 she married her husband Al Blalock. They were married for 48 years. They shared a true, giving and lasting love based on Christian principles. They fully respected each other and enjoyed being together every moment possible. They both enjoyed golfing and tennis together, and with other couples. They traveled extensively in the U.S., the Caribbean and Europe, which they really enjoyed. Joan and Al were always happy and ready to host an evening with friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Ellis Fields Jr and Mary C. Fields, of Pinehurst; and her precious daughter, Jennifer Blalock Brown, who succumbed to cancer in 2012.
Surviving are her husband, Al Blalock, of the home; granddaughter, Mary Ellis Brown, of Jupiter, Fla.; sister, Janice Ross, of Pinehurst, and sister, Jean Stimpson, of Fayetteville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
For Mary Ellis, Joan will forever be her “Jo Jo.”
Having lived in several cities in the Southeast during her teaching career and in retirement, Joan made a very large number of close friends that have remained friends for her entire adult life. She was known for never forgetting a birthday, an anniversary or any other special or sad occasion. Her friends could always count on a phone call or greeting card when they or their family members were experiencing some sort of personal crisis, or just a touching base call to check on grandkids and the like. Most of important of all, she was loving, compassionate, had a big heart and cared deeply for her family and her friends.
A memorial service will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 24. A visitation with the family will follow in the church fellowship hall. A private burial ceremony will be held in Southern Pines at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Joan requested that donations be made to Duke Medical Cancer Center, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
