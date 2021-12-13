Jo Ann Purcell Brooks, 76, of Cameron, passed suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
She was born in Montana and spent her early years in New York State. She moved to Southern Pines at age 12 and was dearly loved by her many friends.
She worked for Napa, of Southern Pines, for 30 years and then owned and operated “Jo’s Doll Lab,” teaching doll making to many in the area. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working in this profession.
Jo loved watching the birds, squirrels, ducks, geese, goat, donkeys and cows on the farm and they were the subject of many photos as she also had a passion for photography. She loved keeping up with her son Billy’s career in the movie industry and was a devoted wife and mother.
Jo was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Purcell; her father, William S. Purcell; sister, Billie Jean Kellogg; and stepmother, Vie Purcell.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Brooks, by her son William “Billy” Brooks (Barry Bishop), of Los Angeles, Calif.; and by her cat, Garfield. She will be deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. at the Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1220 Cypress Church Road, Cameron, NC 28326.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.