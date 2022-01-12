Jimmy Smith, of Aberdeen, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 67.
Jimmy worked for 32 years at Burney Hardware in Aberdeen, leaving a legacy of a good name and a service to God and humanity.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Ashley Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, of Aberdeen.
