Jimmie J. Smith

Jimmie Joe Smith, 75, of Cameron, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Known fondly as Pucky, he was born in Chatham County, on Oct. 18, 1947, the son of John Arlie and Wilma Dora Kidd Smith. Jimmy retired from Moore County Schools, where he worked for 30 years as a maintenance man and an electrician. He could fix anything from a tractor to building his own home. He loved working outdoors and spent many hours working at his sawmill and tinkering on projects throughout the years. He would drop what he was working on to help a neighbor, friend or a stranger in need. He enjoyed raising chickens and selling, and giving away lots of eggs.
He and his wife enjoyed camping and riding in the wagon trains with his mule, Bobby. They enjoyed traveling together to the mountains and beach in their RV.
Jimmie was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church and maintained building and grounds for the church until his retirement on his 75th birthday.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Ann Murray and Judy Maness; and brothers, Bill Smith and Ronnie Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leta Frye Smith; son, Joseph Arlie Smith (Julie); daughter, Darlene Newton (Willie); granddaughter, Lindsey McCumber (Doug); grandson, Will Newton; great-grandson, Wyatt McCumber; sisters, Mary Ruth Powers, Clara Jean Hussey both of Bennett, Carol Hicks, of Staley; brothers, Johnny Smith (Linda), of Carthage; brother-in-law, Nat Murray; and sisters-in-law, Dot Smith and Karen Smith.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, at Union Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jeff Mercer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 898, Carthage, NC 28327.
Service entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
