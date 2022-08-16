Jim Mitchener passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Roanoke, Va.
He was born July 19, 1989, in Greenville, the only child of mother, Cary Kendall Mitchener, deceased 2013; father, James Samuel Mitchener III, of Pinehurst; his maternal grandparents, Donald John Kendall and Lillian Graves Kendall, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and paternal grandparents, James Samuel Mitchener Jr. and Sara Carton Mitchener, of Laurinburg, are deceased.
Jim attended North Cross School, in Roanoke, and was a 2007 graduate of The Episcopal High School, in Alexandria, Va. He played on the varsity golf team for three seasons, and was active in music and the arts. At his commencement exercises he received the Alexander Jennette Johnston Award for Excellence in Performing Arts.
He graduated from High Point University, in High Point, in 2011, with a Bachelor of Science degree and furthered his education in the School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, in Roanoke. He was a registered nurse and worked eight years in several units with the Carilion Health System in Roanoke.
Jim loved his many friends and family members unconditionally. His family, friends and coworkers have described him as an outstanding human, with a kind nature, a bright personality and a wonderful infectious laugh. He had the ability to connect with people from all walks of life and was described as amazingly courteous, affable and always caring for others.
His chosen vocation was nursing, but music was his passion. He was a talented guitarist and musician, but he also loved outdoor life, especially golf, cycling, skiing, boating and hiking.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, choose an organization based on his interests in the arts, the environment and climate change.
A celebration of the life of Jim Mitchener will be held at Roanoke Country Club on Aug. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. All are invited. A musical tribute will follow the reception.
Interment of ashes at Aquia Episcopal Church, Stafford, Va., will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
