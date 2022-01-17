Jill Trawick

Jill Trawick, 71, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. She was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to the late John and Joan Stearns. Jill graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972, with a degree in illustration and graphic design, and had a distinguished career as an artist for more than 30 years mostly in the Washington D.C. area, as well as many years abroad. She worked for the Hecht Co. as a fashion illustrator for five years. She began a career with the Central Intelligence Agency in 1980, as a technical operations officer. In 2009, she retired with many awards and achievements.

She was a longtime resident of Pinehurst. Jill was a faithful member of the Village Chapel. She loved her family, friends and her Lord Jesus.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Trawick; brother, Jay Stearns and his wife, Sue; nephew, Aaron; her children, Julia and husband, John, Geoffrey and his wife, Cassie; stepson, Jonathan and his wife, Jenn; stepdaughter, Sherri; grandchildren, Joanie, Christopher, Jacqueline, Chloe, Charlie, Arya, Avery, Caden, Kasey and Krystin; also survived by brother-in-law, Don Trawick; and sister-in-law, Valerie Trawick.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Jill’s name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

