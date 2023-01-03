Jessie “Jay” Elizabeth Parrish Sugg, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Greensboro. She was born in Pinehurst, on May 21, 1953, to William Lewis Parrish, Sr. and Nancie Frye Cole.
Jessie received her Associate degree from Sandhills Community College, where she was one of three Presidential Scholars award winners. She and her mother, Nancie, had a very close relationship and were blessed to work together over a long-term period during three different times in their careers. Jessie served as office manager for a variety of physicians including Dr. Peter Jacobson, who established and expanded Pinehurst Neurology. Later, Jessie and Nancie joined Dr. Jacobson at Carolina Headache and Pain Center. Eventually, Jessie worked and retired from Pinehurst Medical Clinic, ending a longstanding and professional career that included a very strong work ethic.
She loved animals, people, children, babies and had a terrific smile and laugh. Jessie never met a stranger or enemy. In her youth, Jessie enjoyed riding horses, loving her various pets, spending time at her grandmother Sadie’s house in the woods and enjoying her time with lots of family members. Later in life, her family expanded to include grandchildren with whom she loved spending time.
Jessie is survived by her husband, Donald Hilton Sugg; daughter, Kelly (Will) Garrison Wainscott; grandsons, Newton and David Wainscott; a brother, William (Tanya) Lewis Parrish Jr.; a nephew, Chip (Tracy) Parrish; and many cousins as well as other relatives.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local animal shelter.
