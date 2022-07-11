Jerry W. Needham

Jerry Wayne Needham, 72, of Carthage, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Jerry was a native of Moore County. He served his country in the National Guard Reserves Armor Division. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and pa.
Jerry was the son of late James (Jim) Calvin and Grace Williamson Needham. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Needham, Leon Needham; and brother-in-law, Bobby Hooker.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda Brewer Needham; two sons, Billy and Robert Needham; daughter Amanda (Joe) Whitlock; granddaughters, Brittany (Christian) Breedlove, Kyleigh and Kasey Whitlock; and great-grandchildren, John, Amelia and Waylan; four sisters, Shirley Hooker, Maxine Needham, Nancy (Bud) Cummings and Virginia (Steve) Harris; sisters-in-law, Marie Needham and Gearlene Needham; and many nieces and nephews that he loved deeply.
Jerry was a lifelong farmer who always enjoyed working alongside his family. The love that Jerry had for farming was what he passed on to his sons. He was always ready to help a neighbor and passed that love on to his daughter. He had a big contagious laugh and loved to pick with everyone.
Jerry’s joy in life were his three granddaughters that he spoiled every day. His devotion to his wife, Wanda, was without bounds. Jerry leaves behind a legacy of hard work and unconditional love for his family.
Funeral services were held 4 p.m., Sunday, July 10, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Reverend Brian Goard and Reverend Brad Marona officiating. The family received friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FHC Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28327, or the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Needham family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.