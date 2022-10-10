Jerry Wayne Fields,75, of Carthage, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, while at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, surrounded by his family and Pastor Mike Garner.
Jerry was the son of the late Wilbur and Ailene Fields. He was preceded in death by wife, Laura Bishop Field; dear brother, Wilbur Nick Fields; beloved nephew, Phillip Fields Jr.
He is survived by his brother, Phillip Fields and wife, Genease; sister, Patsy McAllister and husband, Warren; and his sister-in-law, Jeanette Fields; nephew, Nicky Fields and wife, Kim, and children, Carson and Claire; niece, Judy Smith and husband, Russ, and son, Jared; niece, Marty and husband, Jon, and children, Spencer, Samuel and Sara; nephew, Kevin Fields and wife, Gigi, and children, Luke, Grace, Jake, Caitlin and Turner; plus great- and grand-nephews and nieces. His wife, Laura, gave Jerry his stepsons, James, David and Mark Bishop. Nathaniel, Laura Grace and Nik Bishop were special step-grandchildren whose visits were uplifting.
Jerry worked in textiles for 30 years, but his passion was growing and selling vegetables along with caring for his many animals especially his dog ,JD, who will be living with his good church friend Billy Meadows.
He and his wife, Laura, joined Emmanuel Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Garner and many of church friends helped him as his health declined.
The family is grateful to Alicia and all the caregivers that supported him at home. Many friends visited him which was a joy and appreciated.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.