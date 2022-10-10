Jerry D. Lefton

Col. Jerry Dean Lefton, (Ret. USAF), passed away at his home, in Pinehurst, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 83.
Jerry was born on June 16, 1939, in Williamsport, Ind., to Ray and Betty (Routzahn) Lefton. He grew up in Attica, Ind., where he attended high school and played on the varsity football team.
He went on to receive his B.S. in 1961, from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was part of the third graduating class. While serving in the Vietnam War, Jerry met his wife-to-be, 1st Lt. Sue Shuler, an RN in the USAF. They married in 1966 and moved from coast to coast as they raised two children together. Jerry continued his education at Indiana University, earning an MBA in 1970. Following 30 honorable years of service to our country, he retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, eventually settling in Pinehurst.
Jerry was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, and a proud member of the Tin Whistles golfing society.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sue, of 56 years; his two children, Cynthia (Thomas) Seputis, of Arlington Heights, Ill., and David Lefton, of Houston; and his grandson, T.J.
Interment will be held privately at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tin Whistle Scholarship Foundation.
