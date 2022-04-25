Jerry Don Fergurson, 81 of Pinehurst, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Jerry was born in Hamilton, Texas, on March 21, 1941, to Donivan Fergurson and Glynith Harris Fergurson. Before retirement, Jerry worked for Holmes Oil Company in Chapel Hill. Family was the joy in his life. Jerry is survived by wife, Judith Robertson Fergurson; daughter, Jodie Fondrie; grandsons, Will Fondrie and wife, Nicole, Jon Fondrie and wife, Paige; his great-grandchildren, Leslie, Tobin and Fin; brother, Jim Fergurson; and sister, Linda Freitag.
A private family celebration of life will be held in June.
