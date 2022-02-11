Jeremiah R. Brown

Jeremiah Ryan Brown,40, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home in Castle Hayne.
He was born in Wilmington, to the late Dwayne Odell Brown & Anita Wolfe Brown, on February 23,1981.
Ryan is remembered with love by his son, Skylar Ryan O'Quinn (22), of Wilmington; his mother, Anita W Brown, of Castle Hayne; brother, Stephen D. Brown (Donna), of Leland; sister, Mary Britt; and stepmom, Jeanie Brown, of Cooleemee.
Ryan was the kind of son every mother would hope for, a patient and proud father, a devoted and protective brother, and the kind of friend everyone needs. Besides his family, his greatest passion in life was fishing. He had a huge heart and if you were his family or friend you were truly blessed. He never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. He would do anything to help you that was humanly possible. He will be immensely missed.
A graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Pleasant View Evangelical Friends Church, 13942 N.C. 24/27, Eagle Springs, with the Rev. Quint Dunlap officiating. We do encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials can be made to Pleasant View Friends Church, 13942 N.C. 24/27, Eagle Springs, NC 27242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.