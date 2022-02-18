Jennifer L. Richardson

It’s with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Lynn Richardson, 46, of Southern Pines, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Jennifer was born Dec. 8, 1975, to Deborah A. Richardson and Hilt Ferguson, at Moore Regional Hospital, where she also gave birth to her son, Jaukyme L. Richardson, on May 4, 1995.
Jennifer was predeceased by her mother, Deborah A. Richardson, in 2018. She is survived by her brothers and loving son.
There will be a celebration of Jennifer’s life at a family home on Saturday, Feb. 26.
