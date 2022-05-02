Jennie C. Lewis

Jennie (Crissman) Lewis, 75, of Winston Salem, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center, after an extended illness.
Jennie is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Robert Wayne Lewis Sr.; two loving children, Rob Lewis (Courtney) and Kara Lewis; two prized grandchildren, Cody and Skylar; and four of her “Js,” Joel (Nancy) Crissman, Jim (Barbara) Crissman, Janice (Robbie) Everhart and Judy (Kevin) Davis. She also leaves behind innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends, including those from the Midlo Dinner Club, College Park Sunday School class and their tight knit community in Winston Salem.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Elaine Crissman; and two siblings, Joye and Johnny.
Born in Ashley Heights, Jennie attended Hoke County High School and UNC Greensboro, where she earned a degree in education. She entered the teaching profession - as she always knew she would - and soon after, met her husband, Wayne. After the births of their two children, Jennie and Wayne settled in Midlothian, Va., which would be their home for over 15 years, and the birthplace of many special friendships that remain until this day.
The family relocated back to Winston Salem in 1999, where Jennie and Wayne rejoined their church home at College Park Baptist Church, and were blessed with their Sunday School class, which was so special to Jennie.
In retirement, Jennie filled her days with her friends and afternoons with her grandchildren, helping them with their homework (especially math), piano practice and sports activities.
Through almost 40 years of health struggles, one thing remained the same, Jennie’s devout and immovable faith in Christ. While her family mourns the loss of her earthly body, they are certain that her soul now resides in Heaven, free of pain.
The family would like to thank the many friends and community members who have provided support during these difficult times, especially Tony and Nera Perkins.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at College Park Baptist Church, in Winston Salem. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 2 p.m., in Smith Hall. A private graveside service will be held at Ashley Heights Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College Park Baptist Church Gymnasium Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.
