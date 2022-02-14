Jeffrey E. Burley

Jeffrey Eugene Burley, 65, of Aberdeen passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Erma Burley; brother, Bruce Burley; and a niece, Jacqueline Dowen.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Burley, Janice Verbic, Joni Baggett (Craig), Robert Burley Jr., and Brenda Stroker (Scott); 15 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines.
The family would like to sincerely thank FirstHealth Hospice for their exceptional care of their brother and the support and care of our entire family.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Burley family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
