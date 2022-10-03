Jeffrey A. Pickles

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Jeffrey Austin Pickles stepped into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born July 29, 1947, in Newburgh, N.Y., to Robert A Pickles (deceased September 1999) and Marian F Pickles (deceased August 2016), Jeff was a warm, funny and caring individual who never shrank from challenge or ran from adversity. Neither the worst of the Vietnam War, fighting as a U.S. Marine sergeant E-5 mortar man near the DMZ in Vietnam, nor multiple health challenges were able to dampen his spirit or lessen his passion or care for those around him.
Married to Ann Marie Gallo (deceased January 1999) in 1968, and living in Beacon, N.Y., Jeff enjoyed a successful career in IBM manufacturing and was blessed with a son, Jonathan, and daughter, Karen, who still live in New York state with their children.
Relocating to North Carolina after the death of his wife, Ann Marie, Jeff enjoyed a productive retirement in Southern Pines and Pinehurst where he met and married his wife, Deborah Quale in 2005.
Jeff was blessed with a great sense of humor and was always quick with a joke and a smile as he reached out with a servant’s heart to those around him less fortunate. Whether through prison ministry or caring for the local indigenous Indian population near Pinehurst, Jeff was a true hero and a giver. He was also very talented with his hands and following in the mechanical gifts of his dad; he even built an awesome dune buggy from scratch!
His accolades extended to his military service, where he received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal with 2 stars, Vietnam Campaign medal with device, Presidential Unit citation, and Combat Action ribbon.
Husband, father, preacher, brother, volunteer firefighter, spiritual warrior, patriot and U.S. Marine, heaven is now greatly enriched by his presence. Although those left behind now miss him dearly, we can rejoice in and are comforted by his eternal joy and healing in the presence of his Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Jonathan and Karen; grandchildren, Harleigh, Arden, Soren, Amerie; brother, Thomas and his children, Deanna and Brian, and his fiancé, Kim; and brother Mark, his wife, Bernadette, and their children, Austin and Joshua.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
